MPTC wants CALAX to be a ‘green highway’

There’s still a long way to go before the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) is completed. That said, the expressway has already started to prove itself as a valuable thoroughfare providing access across Laguna—what more when the entirety of the road network stretching all the way to Cavite is opened.

However, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) intends for CALAX to be more than just an expressway connecting these two provinces. MPTC recently highlighted the efforts it is taking for the southern tollway to be a ‘green highway.’

The company shared that it is incorporating resource-saving and emission-reducing technologies along CALAX, as existing toll plazas are equipped with solar panels that power operations. These panels have produced a total of 116.58kWp and have avoided 10,200kg of carbon dioxide emissions since installation started in May 2021. MPTC says this is equivalent to having planted 304 trees.

The solar panels are expected to last for 25 years and the inverters for 10 years. Future toll plazas will also feature the same setup once they’re up and running.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

MPTC is also improving energy efficiency by using LED technology for all lightings as well as by utilizing energy-efficient equipment such as air-conditioning units and refrigerators in its facilities.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To offset its carbon emissions and eventually the emissions of vehicles passing through CALAX, MPTC is also aiming to plant 20,000 trees by the end of 2022. These will be located in green spaces located along the expressway such as a 2,500sqm area near the Mamplasan interchange, a 8,500sqm area near the Santa Rosa Interchange, and a 425sqm lot near the Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road entry and exit points.

PHOTO BY MPTC

Continue reading below ↓

Lastly, MPTC’s headquarters in Imus, Cavite, dubbed as the MPT South Hub is a structure registered with and certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

The 5,237sqm four-storey building is designed to consume at least 38% less energy thanks to energy-saving equipment like sonar panels installed on all car parking sheds. The facility also consumes at least 40% less indoor water by using modern water-efficient fixtures and 50% less outdoor non-potable water through rainwater harvesting.

PHOTO BY MPTC

Continue reading below ↓

“This is in alignment with the company’s commitment to build with least disruption to the communities and the environment, and supporting Philippines’ first Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 75% by the year 2030,” said MPTC chief finance officer and senior executive sponsor for sustainability Christopher Lizo.

In addition to these initiatives, MPTC is also looking into turning its other toll roads including the North Luzon Expressway, Manila-Cavite Expressway, and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway into sustainable highways.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.