MPTC offers towing services and no road repairs on all its tollways on Holy Week

Holy Week is right around the corner. With that, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) is once again launching its ‘Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko’ (SMSK) motorist-assistance program.

MPTC says traffic volume rises by 10-15% during Holy Week, which is why it is making the necessary preparations to ensure motorists of hassle-free travels along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), C5 South Link, and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

For starters, the company will be suspending all lane closures and mainline road works along all of its tollways from April 8 to 18 unless safety repairs are necessary. For this period, updated traffic information will also be continuously posted on each of the expressways’ social media pages and the MPTC Hotline (1-35000) will be open 24/7.

In addition, MPTC will also be providing free towing services to the nearest exit for all Class 1 vehicles. This will be available from April 13, 6am to April 18, 6am.

“With the easing of travel restrictions, there’s a lot more outdoor activity from the general public. As we return to some normalcy as compared to recent years, we have anticipated this increase in volume by fielding additional personnel and offering special roadside services,” said MPTC president and CEO Rodrigo Franco.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

MPTC is also encouraging motorists to use the new MPT DriveHub app, which can be downloaded for free on both Android and iOS devices. This smartphone app has functions such as RFID balance inquiry and reloading, trip planning, a toll-fee calculator, and emergency roadside assistance.

“The app, the increased manpower deployment, the roadside services identified to respond to our customers’ needs for this coming Holy Week—these initiatives are synergistic—they all come together to create a travel experience that is safer and more relaxing,” added Franco.

