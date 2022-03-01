MPTC’s DriveHub wants to be the go-to road trip app

You know how when you and your barkada go on a road trip, you always need that one friend who’s in charge of keeping things in order? Trip planning, toll fee management, knowing what to do if things go awry on the road—there’s always that one guy.

If you are your group’s Swiss army knife during road trips and tired of it, Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) has a new app you should probably download.

MPT DriveHub is a new smartphone app that, long story short, is aiming to be the one-stop helper during road trips. It will handle RFID load management, toll fee computations, roadside assistance, and shows a breakdown of nearby pitstops and gas stations. It also provides users with timely traffic updates.

“After being cooped up in their homes for two years, people are now itching to travel. We see people now going on road trips and we saw an opportunity for us to further elevate the customer experience in our network of expressways through MPT DriveHub,” MPTC chief digital information officer Carlo Cagalingan said in a statement following the app’s launch.

Obviously, the app covers the operator’s expressway network. This includes the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX), or the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). It would be neat, though, if something like this can be developed to provide road trip info and updates for the entire country.

MPT DriveHub is already available for download on both iOS and Android smartphones. Planning to get it?

