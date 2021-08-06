NLEX, SCTEX, Cavitex, CALAX to remain open 24/7 throughout ECQ

If you need to travel across expressways during this enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period, then be advised that all expressways operated by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) will remain fully open 24/7.

These are namely: the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). Take note, however, that there will be checkpoints manned by the Philippine National Police (PNP) at certain locations along these thoroughfares.

Also, be reminded that only authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) will be allowed to travel between cities within ECQ areas and in and out of the Greater Manila area in general. For the full list of APORs, you can click here. Meanwhile, for more details on the current ECQ guidelines, click here.

You can check out the official announcements including the list of checkpoints below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.