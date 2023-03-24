MRT-3 passenger arrested for making bomb joke

In case you need reminding, making bomb jokes in public places—especially crowded ones like transport hubs—is a no-no. In fact, doing so can land you in jail for for violating Presidential Decree No. 1727, or the ‘Anti-Bomb Joke Law.’

This was exactly what happened to an MRT-3 passenger yesterday, March 22, at the MRT-3 Shaw Boulevard Station, afer he made a bomb joke while queued up for baggage inspection.

According to the official release by the MRT-3 management, the passenger was apprehended by security personnel, turned over Wack Wack Police Station, and is currently detained at the Eastern Police Dstrict, Mandaluyong City Police Station Headquarters Detention Cell. He faces charges for violating the ‘Anti-Bomb Joke Law.’

Official statement regarding passenger arrested for MRT-3 bomb joke:

“The MRT-3 appeals to the public to refrain from making bomb jokes and false bomb threat inside all MRT-3 premises,” reads the official statement. “Making bomb jokes is a serious crime and may cause unnecessary inconvenience to the operations.”

