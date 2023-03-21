Report: NAIA Terminal 2 will be used for domestic flights only starting in July

Find certain airport terminals too crowded these days? Well, hopefully this bit of news will go some way towards addressing that.

According to a tweet by ABS-CBN reporter Kat Domingo, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has announced that starting July this year, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 will be used exclusively for domestic flights. This move comes, the MIAA says, in a bid to augment immigration manpower at NAIA Terminal 1 and 3.

MIAA assistant general manager Bryan Co said: “By doing this, we are making the terminal design more efficient and according to what it is intended for.

“Ang kanilang mga tauhan ay maireredeploy na natin sa ibang existing terminals natin which is Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 upang makatulong sa pago-augment ng manpower requirements natin doon dahil isa po ito sa mga nakakacontribute sa paghaba ng pila.”

For you frequent flyers out there: Are you in favor of this measure? Chime in below.

