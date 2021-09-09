Need a jab? The Nayong Pilipino drive-through vax site is accepting registrations

There’s been a continuous rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the country over the past several months, but there are still a lot of Filipinos who have yet to receive their shots. If you’re one of them, you can register to get inoculated at the Nayong Pilipino drive-through vaccination site.

The mega vaccination center is open to both residents and non-residents of Parañaque City. It was opened on August 12 and was allocated 50,000 doses of Moderna vaccines for the first rollout. The facility can accept 3,000 to 5,000 individuals each day. There are two ways to register: You can access this link or submit an application form here.

After a quick search on social media, we discovered that the site has actually garnered positive feedback from several netizens. Some of these people were even kind enough to share their experiences and include a step-by-step process while they were at it. Look:

Since you’re already here, if you know anyone who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine yet, we implore you to spread the word.

