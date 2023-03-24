Traffic in your area: NLEX issues advisory ahead of this weekend’s Blackpink concert

Heads up, Blinks and affected motorists alike: K-Pop group Blackpink is hosting a concert at the Philippine Arena this weekend. More specifically, the concert runs for two days—Saturday the 25th, and Sunday the 26th.

In response, NLEX Corporation has issued a traffic advisory for this weekend’s major event.

NLEX Corporation traffic advisory for Blackpink 2023 concert

The NLEX Corporation advises that heavy traffic is expected in the vicinity from as early as 8:00am to as late as 11:00pm. It also mentioned that traffic personnel will be dispatched in certain areas.

So if you plan to either head north out of the metro, or are coming from the north into the city, you may want to find alternative routes and/or allot more travel time for your journey.

