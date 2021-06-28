Construction of new 2km connector road between NLEX, Novaliches to begin this year

If you pass through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) often, here’s some big news for you: a new 2km road connecting the Mindanao Avenue toll plaza to Quirino Highway in Novaliches, Quezon City is in the works.

NLEX Corporation has just announced that the construction of this new expressway section is set to begin in the second half of the year. This new road will also provide an alternate route to commercial vehicles, such as trucks and vans, headed to the ports of Manila.

This project is part of the 11.5km NLEX-C5 Link project that connects the expressway to major thoroughfares in Quezon City. It is expected to cater to 45,000 motorists daily and cut travel time between Mindanao Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

“The construction of this new P2 billion expressway section will be welcome news for NLEX commuters who currently face daily traffic gridlock in the congested portions of Mindanao Avenue,” said NLEX Corporation president and general manager J Luigi Bautista. “Eventually, this section will be integrated into the future NLEX expansion to C5 /C.P. Garcia near Katipunan Avenue. We foresee an interconnected tollway network that will be accessible to the west, east, north, and south sides of Metro Manila.”

No word on when the target completion date is, but what do you think of this new project, readers?

