Traveling southbound on NLEX? Expect some traffic along the Candaba Viaduct

Are you traveling along NLEX this week? Then you will want to note the following news. NLEX Corporation has announced that concreting works will be conducted along the Candaba Viaduct on select dates.

A 5km portion of the southbound side of the bridge will be closed off from 7:30pm to 5:00am starting today, March 20, until Friday, March 24. The full schedule of closures will be as follows:

March 20, 7:30pm, until March 21, 5:00am

March 22, 7:30p m, until March 23, 5:00am

March 23, 7:30pm, until March 24, 5:00am

A counterflow scheme rerouting cars to the northbound side of the expressway will be conducted by on-site marshals and traffic personnel. Road signs will also be put up to help motorists find their way.

