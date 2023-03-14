Taking NLEX tonight? Take note of the Harry Styles concert happening in Bulacan

Heading north outside of Metro Manila tonight? Or are you heading back into the city from somewhere north of Bulacan? If you’re doing either of these things, then you might want to reconsider your planned route.

In case you missed the news, English singer Harry Styles is scheduled to take the stage tonight at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Naturally, traffic in and around the area will be affected.

Yesterday, NLEX Corporation issued an advisory that a high volume of traffic is expected starting 8am this morning until 9pm after the concert’s scheduled commencement. The company advised motorists to “take alternative routes and allot more time for travel.” It also mentioned that traffic management staff will be deployed “in strategic areas.”

The NLEX Corporation, however, did not provide any specifics on alternative routes that will be made available. Are you passing by this area tonight?

