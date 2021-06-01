NLEX to temporarily close select lanes in various toll plazas this week

Heads up if you pass the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) regularly: NLEX Corporation will be closing select lanes in various toll plazas from today until June 6, 2021, to make way for some system enhancement works.
No word exactly on what “enhancements” will be made, but what we do know is that multiple interchanges will be affected intermittently throughout the week. For the full schedule, you can refer to the list below:
Scheduled toll lane closures
June 1 to 2
- Ciudad de Victoria Northbound Exit X03
- Tambobong Northbound Exit X02
- Sta. Rita Northbound Exit X06
June 3 to 4
- Pulilan Northbound Exit X02
- Pulilan Southbound Exit X02
- San Simon Southbound Exit X02
- San Fernando Northbound Exit X02
June 5 to 6
- Meycauayan Southbound Entry S04
- Tabang Northbound Exit X07
- Balagtas Northbound Exit X04
- Sta. Rita Southbound Exit X02
Meanwhile, you can also check out the official announcement below for a more detailed look.
If you frequent the northern tollway, then be advised, motorists. While you’re at it, we suggest you help spread the word, too.
