MMDA: A portion of North Avenue will be closed off until June 2022

The ongoing construction of the MRT-7 project will continue to affect traffic along North Avenue over the next few months. To those who often pass through this area of Quezon City, take note.

According to the latest advisory from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), a portion of the eastbound side of North Avenue headed towards Elliptical Road will be closed to traffic from October 15, 2021 to June 1, 2022.

Vehicles entering Wildlife and Veterans Memorial Medical Center will still be able to pass through North Avenue, while those headed to Elliptical Road are advised to take Quezon Avenue via Agham Road instead.

The MMDA says this closure is expected to have less of an impact on traffic as this portion has been previously closed off to the public already. You can check out the official Facebook post below:

