A 3.169km bridge connecting Tangub City and Tubod in Mindanao is in the works

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is working on another bridge down south, this time in Mindanao.

The agency recently shared that the construction of the Panguil Bay Bridge Project is “moving ahead,” as bored piles for the piers have already been completed offshore. There’s still a lot of work to be done, as the DPWH expects the bridge superstructure activities to begin sometime in 2022.

The P7.38-billion project is one of the flagship infrastructure projects implemented by the DPWH-Unified Project Management Office Roads Management Cluster 2. It covers the construction of a 3.169km bridge that will connect Tagub City in Misamis Occidental and Tubod in Lanao del Norte.

Once completed, the DPWH says the bridge will reduce travel time (via land) between the two areas from two and a half hours to just seven minutes. It is also expected to shorten travel from Cagayan de Oro and Iligan to Tangub and the northern parts of the Zamboanga Region.

