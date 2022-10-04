Motoring News

About 1,500 sacks of solid waste were just collected from Pasig River near Tondo

What does this tell us?
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
Pasig River cleanup
PHOTO: Coast Guard Malacañang on Facebook

For years, there’s been a constant effort to clean up Pasig River. Whether it’s in preparation for an expressway or not, authorities have put in the work to try and restore the waterway back to its former glory. However, it just looks like we, the people, just aren’t ready for that.

The Philippine Coast Guard Malacañang recently conducted a clean-up activity in Tondo, Manila together with the Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) and various local government units and agencies. The volunteers were able to collect a total of about 1,487 sacks of solid waste from the river in this activity alone. Would you look at that?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
PH fuel price update: Diesel to go down by P0.45/L, gas by P0.40/L this week
Mitsubishi Xpander vs. Toyota Avanza: Which MPV is the better family transport?

Frankly, what makes this even more disappointing than it already is is the fact that three years ago, we had the same “no wonder Metro Manila’s streets are always flooded” moment, and it doesn’t look like a lot has changed since. Flooding is still a prevalent issue in the metro, and the garbage situation isn’t exactly in control yet, either.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If we want to have flood-free streets, we should do our part to help out the people trying to clear up the city’s waterways. We can’t keep complaining about the floods one day and then go back to littering the next. *sigh*

PCG Malacañang Pasig River cleanup:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
LTO’s Mobile E-Patrol Service will be in Pakil, Laguna this week
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Coast Guard Malacañang on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱