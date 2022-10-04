About 1,500 sacks of solid waste were just collected from Pasig River near Tondo

For years, there’s been a constant effort to clean up Pasig River. Whether it’s in preparation for an expressway or not, authorities have put in the work to try and restore the waterway back to its former glory. However, it just looks like we, the people, just aren’t ready for that.

The Philippine Coast Guard Malacañang recently conducted a clean-up activity in Tondo, Manila together with the Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) and various local government units and agencies. The volunteers were able to collect a total of about 1,487 sacks of solid waste from the river in this activity alone. Would you look at that?

Frankly, what makes this even more disappointing than it already is is the fact that three years ago, we had the same “no wonder Metro Manila’s streets are always flooded” moment, and it doesn’t look like a lot has changed since. Flooding is still a prevalent issue in the metro, and the garbage situation isn’t exactly in control yet, either.

If we want to have flood-free streets, we should do our part to help out the people trying to clear up the city’s waterways. We can’t keep complaining about the floods one day and then go back to littering the next. *sigh*

PCG Malacañang Pasig River cleanup:

