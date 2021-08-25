Pasig LGU: Fault line, liquefaction not to blame for Topaz Road cracks

The investigation into what caused the massive cracks along Topaz Road in Ortigas continues. In our previous story, we reported that the city’s engineer cited an old drainage system as a possible culprit. Now, city mayor Vico Sotto has provided more updates.

In a post on social media, the government official said: “There is a DAMAGED DRAINAGE LINE that caused the cracks in the road. This is part of the original drainage system built in the 1960s and turned over to the LGU some time ago. The damage led to water seepage that then caused the erosion of the top soil of Topaz Road.”

The mayor also ruled out the nearby fault line and liquefaction as reasons behind the fissure. As of this writing, the exact cause of the damage to the drain line is still not certain. Mayor Sotto noted that all the buildings along Topaz Road have now been deemed safe.

For now, the Pasig City LGU is waiting on soil testing results before it proceeds with rehabilitation work on the drainage system and the road. In the meantime, the drainage line has been plugged and diverted to stop any further seepage. The LGU has also inspected a nearby excavation site for possible violations that may have had a hand in the situation.

We’ll provide more updates on this story as we have them.

