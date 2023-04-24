PH fuel price update: Gasoline down P1.40, diesel down by P0.70 this week

April hasn’t been a good month for fuel prices. At the start of the month, we saw successive price hikes, and those were substantial to say the least. But as we close off April, there is finally some reprieve. Yes folks, we finally have a rollback.

While it’s not enough to offset the past hikes, it might be enough for some relief. Fuel companies have announced a rollback of P1.40 for gasoline, and P0.70 for diesels. That said, there was a small price hike for gasoline the week before, but there was also a slight rollback as well. That marks the second week in a row that diesel prices have come down.

But all in all, fuel prices went up significantly this April. The fluctuating crude oil price in the spot market and the exchange rates mean that it will be difficult to predict if the trend of rollbacks will continue in the coming weeks.

