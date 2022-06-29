Presidential Inauguration 2022: PAL reminds passengers of road closures going to NAIA

Tomorrow might be a special non-working holiday in several cities in Metro Manila due to the Presidential Inauguration, but we’re still expecting heavy traffic in the capital, especially in areas around Manila City.

For its part, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) is reminding the public about the imminent road closures in Manila. The company is advising its passengers to allot more time for their travel to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) tomorrow to avoid any inconveniences.

If you haven’t checked them yet, here are all the roads in Manila City that will be closed tomorrow, and here are the alternate routes you can take if you need to pass through the area. Again, beware of the possible traffic buildup, because while number coding will be suspended, the Philippine National Police will be checking all vehicles entering the city.

