Buses from PITX to Iloilo are now available

The routes going out of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) are growing in number. Today, PITX management announced that buses going to the province of Iloilo are now available.

Trips will be available daily from 8am to 10am. Tickets for the Ceres Liner uses are available from Ticket Booth 4, Counter 2, on the second floor of PITX.

The main route stops for the buses are as follows:

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Sara, Iloilo

Estancia, Iloilo

Miag-ao, Iloilo

Pototan, Iloilo

Of course, Iloilo isn't the only far-off stop for buses coming out of PITX. The interchange also offers routes to Catanduanes, to Baguio City, and even as far along the archipelago as Davao City. And in case you want to leave your bicycle there while you're away, the facility has dedicated parking for cyclists.

You can check out the official post from PITX below for more details on the Iloilo routes. Will you be hitching a ride?

