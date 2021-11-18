More than 400 UE students, faculty get jabs from Bakuna Bus

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has been distributing COVID-19 jabs across the country through its mobile vaccine clinics or ‘Bakuna Bus’ for a while now. Earlier today, the organization went to the University of the East in Manila City to provide vaccines to students and faculty members.

The PRC was able to vaccinate more than 400 individuals from the university. The visit from the Bakuna Bus was timely, as schools from across the country are now getting ready to resume face-to-face classes.

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

These Bakuna Buses from the PRC have customized interiors that allow healthcare workers to administer vaccines inside the vehicle itself. The buses are also equipped with mobile refrigerator units and vaccine cabinets, which allow delivery of jabs to far-flung areas.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This is only one of the many mobile clinics that the PRC is currently operating. There are also buses that have hit the road in other areas outside of Metro Manila such as Cagayan, Cebu City, and Aklan.

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.