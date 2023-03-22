Priest gets pulled over at checkpoint after cops thought he had ‘salvaged’ Jesus Christ

Here’s our daily dose of weird motoring news—and we don’t know about you, but it had us #ded.

Policemen manning a checkpoint in Kidapawan City, Cotabato, pulled over a Catholic priest after they saw what looked like a body wrapped in plastic inside the clergyman’s vehicle. Well, the cargo was indeed ‘dead’—it was a Santo Entierro, or an image of the dead Christ, being transported for use during the upcoming celebration of Holy Week.

Fr. Jonel Peroy of the Diocese of Kidapawan recounted the ordeal. According to an Inquirer.net story, he was transporting the Santo Entierro from Digos City in Davao del Sur when he was apprehended by checkpoint police in Kidapawan City. He was obliged to follow their orders to alight from the car despite saying he was a priest and explaining, “Sir, patay’ng lawas ni Kristo akong dala bitaw,” although he did concede in a Facebook post that the cargo looked suspicious.

Upon confirming that the wrapped ‘body’ was a plaster sculpture, the policemen laughed and apologized to Peroy, saying they thought the priest had ‘salvaged’ a man. ‘Salvage,’ of course, is a local term for the extrajudicial killing of known or wanted criminals.

So, word of warning if you’re planning to transport life-size sculptures of a person: Make sure it’s clearly identifiable as an object.

