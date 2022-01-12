Drive-through booster vaccination site opens at Quirino Grandstand on January 13

If you’ve been trying to book a COVID-19 booster shot, here’s an option you can look into: The City of Manila will be opening a drive-through booster vaccination venue at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta beginning tomorrow, January 13.

The venue will cater to members of the general population who are eligible for booster shots, and can accommodate 300 vehicles a day (four-wheeled vehicles only), with a maximum of five individuals per vehicle. It will be open from 8am to 5pm. No pre-registration is required; booster shots will be administered on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Also, you need not be a residing or working in Manila to avail yourself of a jab at this venue; you only need to bring proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination to establish your eligibility. According to the Department of Health advisory issued on December 21, 2021, the following adults aged 18 and above may already get a booster if you meet either condition:

It has been at least three months since you got the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac, or Sputnik vaccine; or It has been at least two months since you were administered the single-dose Janssen vaccine

The advisory states that all brands of vaccine will be available on site. Just bear in mind that there’s no guarantee you can get your preferred or required brand come your turn.

On a related note, a ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy for public transportation users traveling to, from, and within Metro Manila is set to take effect in the coming days. You can find everything you need to know about that here.

