Delivery riders can take a breather and recharge at these dedicated mall lounges

These days, we rely on delivery riders more than ever for bringing meals, groceries, small purchases, gifts, and pretty much everything else you could think of to and from our doorsteps. The ongoing pandemic has rapidly increased the need for riders working around the clock, and as you can imagine, the efficiency and speed that the job requires is no easy feat.

Thankfully, new measures have been put in place amid the pandemic to make their work easier. Case in point: The new Delivery Riders’ Lounges have just been launched at Robinsons Malls nationwide.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

The lounges are set up in shaded areas across various Robinsons establishments, and these dedicated spaces give couriers a place to take a break off the bike and away from the sun in the middle of their busy days. Each lounge is furnished with tables and chairs where riders can rest and find their bearings.

The lounges also have free charging stations. Considering how heavily riders rely on their smartphones for their livelihood, these stations can do a lot to boost their productivity and minimize their daily stress.

Disinfecting stations are provided inside each lounge with readily available rubbing alcohol. Robinsons Malls also provides riders with free parking areas situated near mall entrances. That way, couriers won’t have to pay extra just to pick up products and orders inside the mall. Plus, the malls—as well as select merchants inside—offer special queue lanes for riders in order to fast-track and streamline the pickup process. This prevents riders from lining up for too long and, in turn, allows customers to get their orders quickly and riders to use their working hours more efficiently.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

Since it’s the peak of summertime in Manila and the weather is scorching, it’s important for riders to stay hydrated. Delivery riders can get a free bottle of vitamin drink B’lue from 11am to 12pm and from 5pm and 6pm on all payday weekends of May when they drop by Delivery Riders’ Lounges at Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Forum, Robinsons Place Las Piñas, and Robinsons Place Antipolo as long as they’re picking up orders from those malls.

Upon launching the Delivery Riders’ Lounges, Robinsons Malls spoke with Ever Sison, who’s been working as a rider since April 2018. Sison shared how thankful he is for facilities that help make couriers’ jobs easier. “Dati po sa labas lang kami, sa may kalsada naghihintay, sa may initan o kaya minsan sa may malakas na ulan,” he shared. “Malaking tulong po sa kagaya ko na rider yung may free parking, may pahingahan, may pa-alcohol at sanitation, tapos pwede rin mag-charge.”

Here’s hoping more local establishments follow suit.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

See a list of Robinsons Malls.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.

