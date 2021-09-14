Senate passes bill renaming QC’s Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue

Any motorists here who regularly pass Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City? Well, those of you who raised your hands might have to adjust your brains a bit.

The Philippine Senate has approved a bill renaming Roosevelt Avenue to ‘Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue.’ In its third and final reading. House Bill no. 7499 passed with 22 votes and one abstention—Senator Grace Poe, the daughter of the Filipino film icon.

“I purposely abstained because of our rule that it might be a conflict of interest. But in my heart, I am so happy that this has passed. So thank you very much,” Senator Poe said in a statement.

Originally, it was Del Monte Avenue that was supposed to be named after the late actor. Senate President Vicente Sotto III, however, amended a section to rename Roosevelt Avenue instead. The Department of Public Works and Highways has 60 days from the bill’s effectivity to issue the necessary paperwork and implement its provisions.

So, are you digging the new name, or should authorities have stuck with Roosevelt Avenue instead? Sound off in the comments.

