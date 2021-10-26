New 7.42km bypass road in Quezon cuts travel time between Sariaya and Lucena by 30min

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has opened yet another bypass road in Quezon, this time connecting the Municipality of Sariaya and the City of Lucena.

The newly inaugurated Sariaya Bypass Road is a 7.42km four-lane concrete road with four two-lane concrete bridges. It provides access from the Manila-South Daang Maharlika all the way to the Quezon Eco-Tourism Road and vice versa.

The project began back in 2014 and was completed earlier this year. The new road is expected to cater to about 15,000 motorists daily and to reduce vehicle volume along Daang Maharlika by up to 70%, as it will help divert trucks from local roads.

“Aside from this, the Sariaya Bypass Road will boost economic and social development by providing transport efficiency, road safety, and expansion of existing business opportunities in the whole of Quezon Province,” the agency added in its statement.

How do you think this will affect traffic in the area? If you want to see more of the new road, you can watch the short clip below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.