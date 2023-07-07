Report: Good Samaritan guard during scattered-cash incident in Cebu could lose his job

Well, here are some saddening updates regarding the flying cash incident in Cebu earlier this week: The security guard who tried to block off and secure the area along the highway while money was flapping on the road has just been suspended.

According to a report by Manila Bulletin, 39-year-old Dean Cueno—the guard in charge at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) who tried to help out during the incident—is now actually set to receive a termination notice from his security agency. It’s... baffling, to say the least.

PHOTO BY Doodz Blog Lakwatsero on Facebook

Cueno admitted that he was expecting to receive commendation for his actions, but instead, he received a five-day suspension. What he did was merely rush to the area and prevent other motorists from taking away the bills, as well as ensuring traffic flow in the area would remain unimpeded. He was sanctioned for supposedly leaving his post and using his phone during his shift.

“I have no regrets. I just laughed at them when they told me they were suspending me. I am happy that I was able to help,” said Cueno. “I reprimanded those who were picking up the money. I also stopped those who tried to escape with the money.”

Mambaling Police Station Police Major Bethooven Taneo said that they will try to talk to the security agency in the hopes of helping out Cueno. As it stands, the entire fiasco has yet to be resolved, as there is still nearly P2 million in cash that’s yet to be recovered as of this morning.

