Gov’t inaugurates new three-point bridge system in Siargao Island

The government has completed a number of infrastructure projects down south lately. This time, it has inaugurated a new three-point bridge system in Siargao Island in Surigao Del Norte.

The system consists of the 348.8m Catangnan-Baitoonan Bridge, the 75.8m Libertad Bridge 1, and the 36.8m Libertad Bridge 2. These bridges connect General Luna—considered as the country’s surfing capital—to Sta. Cruz, Sta. Fe, Libertad, Cabitoonan, and Catangnan.

The overall budget for the project was P434 million. You can see photos of all three below:

The government says the new roads and bridges will help bolster economic development in the area, as these will provide faster and unhampered movement of goods and services. These will also improve accessibility for visitors, further boosting tourism.

In addition to the new bridge system, a new 6.3ha sports facility in Siargao was also formally inaugurated together with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Dubbed as the Siargao Sports Complex, it will host various sporting events such as basketball and volleyball in the future.

