Motorists headed south via SLEX can now use the Skyway Extension

Good news for motorists from the south: The southbound portion of the Skyway Extension Project is now open to the public. We know many of you have been waiting around for this.

The segment was officially opened on Friday, December 10. This will enable quicker travel to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) for southbound vehicles headed to Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

Continue reading below ↓

The new southbound lanes end right before the SLEX Susana Heights off-ramp. These will let motorists bypass the usual traffic buildup heading onto the steel ramp. It will also ease up travel for Alabang-bound vehicles.

No word yet, however, if motorists will be charged extra for using the Skyway Extension. San Miguel Corporation has also yet to impose additional fees since it opened the northbound portion earlier this year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We reckon some of you may have already driven through the segment over the weekend. How was your experience? Tell us more in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.