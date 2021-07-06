No more free passage: SMC to start collecting Skyway Stage 3 toll fees on July 12

It’s official, guys: San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has announced that it will begin collecting toll fees along Skyway Stage 3 on July 12, 2021.

But it’s not all sad news for us. SMC has confirmed that with the approval of the revised toll-fee matrix by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), motorists will pay lower fees, particularly for short-distance travel.

“We thank the TRB for helping us determine the most equitable toll rates for our motorists. We know from experience that times are hard for many, and even a little relief for motorists can go a long way,” SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said. “These toll rates reflect our deferral of the collection of a substantial amount of the cost to build Skyway 3. We also further lowered the rates for those traveling shorter distances.”

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Ang added that the toll fees collected will allow the company to continue efficient operations and maintenance, as well as ensure safe driving conditions along the elevated expressway.

Right now, your guess on how much the rates will be is just as good as ours. SMC promises to announce the final approved toll rates at the toll plazas prior to the start of collection, so we’re expecting more updates in the coming days. Watch this space.

