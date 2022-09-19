The Alaminos segment of SLEX-TR4 is starting to take shape

It was two months ago when we last checked up on the ongoing construction of the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX-TR4). It seems a lot of progress has been made since.

Based on recent drone photos shared by Pinoy Joyride, it looks like some structures have now risen in the area of Alaminos in Laguna. There’s now a visible concrete bridge standing parallel to a four-lane highway as seen in the photo above.

Other images also supposedly show the on-site girder fabrication in the area. Frankly, these may not look like much, but it clearly shows how the project is starting to take shape.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) broke ground for this 66.74km extension of the existing SLEX network way back in March 2019. Portions of SLEX-TR4 are targeted for completion sometime in 2023. Once the new toll road is fully open all the way to Lucena City in Quezon, SMC estimates it will be able to serve 17,000 vehicles daily.

What do you think of the progress so far? You can check out other photos below.

SLEX-TR4 updates as of September 2022:

