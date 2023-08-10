SMC clarifies: Airport project not the cause of Bulacan floods

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has been conducting several river cleanups to help address flooding in various areas around the metro. Its current cleanup efforts cover the Pasig River, Tullahan River, and San Juan River.

The company is set to add another entry to its to-do list, as it has just vowed to conduct an ‘extensive cleanup’ of the polluted river systems and waterways in Bulacan to help solve the flooding issues in the province.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Erring truck driver refuses to show his license, revbombs on MMDA enforcers instead

Manny Villar completes acquisition of MCX and opens Villar Avenue in the south

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Specifically, SMC will target the Bulakan-Obando-Meycauayan-Marilao-Bocaue-Guiginto River System. It has already begun desilting and extracting waste from the Meycauayan River and the Maycapiz/Taliptip River.

SMC has a few projects in Bulacan, including the MRT-7, the Bulacan Bulk Water Supply facility, the New Manila International Airport, and the Aerocity that’s currently in the works.

Speaking of these projects, SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang also clarified that the company’s airport project is not the cause of flooding in Bulacan to address various allegations.

He also pointed out that areas such as Calumpit and Hagonoy—municipalities in Bulacan located far from the airport—were troubled with floods due to the overflow from the heavily silted Pampanga River.

The company aims to continue its flood mitigation program in the province, especially after the local government units in Bulacan requested SMC to expand the said program to tributaries past the Maycauayan-Marilao-Obando River System.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

“With our experience in cleaning up Tullahan and Pasig Rivers, the modern equipment we have invested in over the years, and the technical know-how of our personnel, I think we are more than ready to take on the challenge of expanding the efforts to the rest of Bulacan and also Pampanga,” added Ang.