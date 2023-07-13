SMC issues statement on heavy flooding at Skyway

If you were on the road today, you probably (and still are) experienced carmageddon just like we did. The non-stop rains resulted in gridlock all over Metro Manila. But those in the South especially felt it because of the flooding in the Bicutan section of the Skyway.

The Skyway O&M Corporation released a statement on the heavy flooding in the area. It's a drainage problem, as we suspected. Here's their statement:

We would like to express our sincerest apologies to motorists affected by the heavy flooding at the Skyway At Grade (ground level) Bicutan in Parañaque City following continuing moderate to heavy rains since 6pm of Wednesday, July 12 until today, Thursday, July 13 resulting in heavy traffic on both directions of the expressway.

Historically, this portion of the Skyway System has remained flood-free and we have consistently strived to maintain a smooth and reliable traffic flow for our valued users. Our maintenance teams conduct regular inspections at the drainage system to remove all obstructions such as sludge and garbage.

But over the past few months, the rise in floodwaters at the carriageway has become evident.

These incidents were primarily due to a drainage system problem outside of the Skyway system, which we traced in February this year, due to ongoing construction works in the area that are unrelated to our operations and outside our direct control.

Since then we have been in constant coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other government and private sector stakeholders in the area to find a way to address the issue together.

In fact, we lent some of our equipment to help drain floodwater faster and deployed our maintenance teams to siphon off water from the carriageway.

One of the stakeholders in the area is also currently working on the portion of the affected drainage system within their property, with the contractor committing to finish the outfall this month.

We are hopeful that this corrective action will restore the smooth flow of floodwaters to the nearby creek and put an end to the flooding at Skyway At-Grade Bicutan, which has disrupted the traffic flow and greatly inconvenienced our riding public.

In the meantime, we will continue to work with all involved stakeholders in the area to resolve the issue in the soonest possible time and ensure efficient and safe traffic flow on the expressway.