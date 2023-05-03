SMC looking to build 15km ‘super bridge’ connecting Mindoro, Batangas

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is about to take on yet another massive infrastructure project, this time in the southern provinces of Luzon.

The company has just announced that it is now in talks with the local government unit of Oriental Mindoro and Governor Humerlito Dolor to build a 15km ‘super bridge’ that will connect Mindoro Island to mainland Luzon.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

The Mindoro-Batangas super bridge was first proposed by Oriental Mindoro congressman Alfonso Umali in 2015 and is now being pushed by Dolor to boost growth and development in the region post-pandemic.

“We have started bringing together global experts across disciplines, including a European architectural and engineering firm to do a technical feasibility study on how the bridge can be built sustainably to benefit both people and the environment,” said SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

The upcoming bridge will start at Barangay Ilijan in Batangas, pass through Verde Island, and end at Barangay Sinandigan in Puerto Galera.

“The bridge is seen to result in faster and more efficient transport of people and goods and spur local economic growth through job generation, higher investments and optimization of basic services such as water, power and telecommunications, among others.”

How do you think the provinces in Mindoro can benefit from this project? Anyone care to share their insights?

