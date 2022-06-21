DOTr and SMC sign agreement for new Southern Access Link Expressway

NLEX, SCTEX, CALAX, NAIAX—frankly, we wouldn’t blame you if you’re already having trouble memorizing all the abbreviated expressways here in Luzon. There are just so many of them already. And soon, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) will be adding one more.

The DOTr has just announced that it has signed a supplemental toll operations agreement with SMC for the upcoming Southern Access Link Expressway. SALEX, people. Write it down.

In a statement, the agency said that this development “will pave the way for the start of construction of the four sections of the SALEX.” Section 1, the C3-R10 Extension, will connect Skyway Stage 3 along Sergeant Rivera Street in Quezon City to Section 2, the proposed Shoreline Expressway that will start at the Ayala Bridge.

Section 3 will be the Quirino Extension. This will connect Skyway Stage 3 at the Quirino Interchange to the Shoreline Expressway. And Section 4, the Buendia Extension, will connect the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX) to the intersection of Gil Puyat Avenue and Roxas Boulevard and EDSA.

According to the DOTr, SALEX will improve motorists’ access to the New Manila International Airport and Bulacan airport, as well as support its surrounding economies.

We guess this is another upcoming piece of infrastructure to keep tabs on. Thoughts?

Southern Access Link Expressway:

