MMDA installs new stoplights along two U-turn slots on EDSA

Earlier today, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) unveiled new sets of stoplights located at two U-turn slots along EDSA. These can be found in the Quezon City part of the highway—specifically, in front of the Quezon City Academy and near Dario Bridge.

The Quezon City Academy U-turn slot is available for light vehicles, while the one near Dario Bridge is open from 6am to 10pm for emergency and government-marked vehicles only.

In a post on social media, the agency noted that the lights were installed to help facilitate the flow of traffic in those areas without interfering with the EDSA Bus Carousel’s operations.

“We are gearing towards this holiday season. Hence, we have installed traffic signal lights on the said areas to improve road safety, pedestrian movement as well as reduced travel time. It is operational 24/7,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

Abalos also highlighted that the new lights will help reduce the number of MMDA personnel physically monitoring those particular parts of EDSA.

Abalos added: “Currently, we have eight personnel deployed on the said areas. We will deploy our personnel to other strategic locations along the major thoroughfares to man the traffic.”

