Four-month closure of Tomas Claudio Street in Manila begins on August 5

Road closure alert, guys: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that a portion of Tomas Claudio Street in Manila City will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning August 5, 10pm, until November 30, 2022. This is to give way to the construction of the Skyway Stage 3 in the area.

The map provided by the agency shows the affected section will begin near the intersection of Tomas Claudio Street and Beata Street (Pandacan side). It will continue across the Pasig River, where Tomas Claudio becomes Paco–Santa Mesa Road, and terminate at the intersection of Paco–Santa Mesa Road and Valenzuela Street (Santa Mesa side). We’ve provided that map as well as an image of the area from Google Maps below:

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Google Maps

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

New ‘proof of parking’ bill proposes 50k fine, revocation of LTO registration for violators

The MMDA is ditching countdown timers in favor of an adaptive stoplight system

The MMDA has also provided these alternate routes for affected motorists:

Traffic rerouting for Tomas Claudio Street closure

For vehicles coming coming from Valenzuela Street going to Quirino Avenue or Beata Street: Take Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, then turn left onto Lacson Avenue (Nagtahan) and proceed straight ahead to Quirino Avenue or turn left onto Jesus Street to destination For vehicles coming from Osmeña Highway going to Valenzuela Street: Take Quirino Avenue and cross Mabini Bridge. Turn right onto Magsaysay Boulevard, then turn right onto Valenzuela Street and proceed to destination For vehicles coming from Osmeña Highway going to Beata Street: Take Quirino Avenue, then turn right onto Tomas Claudio Street and proceed to destination For vehicles coming from Beata Street going to Quirino Avenue: Take Tomas Claudio Street en route to Quirino Avenue and proceed to destination For long and heavy trucks or trailers: Take Jesus Street to Quirino Avenue and proceed to destination

Continue reading below ↓

According to the project description provided by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Sections 2A and 2B of the Skyway Stage 3 are within the vicinity of Tomas Claudio Street. It is also in this area where Skyway Stage 3 will link to the NLEX-SLEX Connector.

PHOTO BY Department of Public Works and Highways

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Department of Public Works and Highways

MMDA advisory on Tomas Claudio Street closure:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.