IATF: No more swab tests needed for travel for fully-vaccinated asymptomatic individuals

Good news for fully vaccinated individuals who need to travel across provinces or municipalities: The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that there’ll be no need to present negative swab test results for intrazonal or interzonal travel.

Individuals are identified as fully vaccinated after two weeks of receiving the full dose of a single- or a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The IATF then describes intrazonal travel as the movement of people, goods, and services strictly across areas placed under the same community quarantine classification. Interzonal travel, meanwhile, is the movement across areas under different community quarantine classifications.

Under the IATF’s new guidelines, vaccine cards shall suffice as an alternative to a swab test result to be allowed interzonal travel. As for fully vaccinated senior citizens, they will be allowed to travel within areas under GCQ or modified GCQ subject to the presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card issued by a legitimate establishment or a certificate of quarantine completion showing the holder’s vaccination status.

In addition to these, fully vaccinated individuals who come into close contact with a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case may undergo a shortened seven-day quarantine if they remain asymptomatic for that period, and no testing and quarantine will be required beyond the said period.

However, for vaccinated individuals who yield a positive RT-PCR test or who develop COVID-19 symptoms, proper testing and isolation protocols must be followed.

For a better explanation, you may also refer to infectious diseases doctor Edsel Salvana’s recent Facebook post. Look:

Take note, though, that being fully vaccinated doesn’t mean you have a free pass to go around at will. Until this pandemic blows over, let’s all stay put as much as possible. Stay safe out there, folks.

