The 2023 F1 calendar will host six sprint races. Here’s where they will be held

by Greg Potts | 2 hours ago
Formula 1 sprint race at the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
PHOTO: Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool

Formula 1 bosses really like a sprint race, it would seem. The 2023 calendar had no fewer than six of them penciled in, and we now know exactly when and where they will take place.

So, here goes. The Saturday sprint races will take place in Azerbaijan (Baku Street Circuit), Austria (Red Bull Ring), Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), Qatar (Losail Circuit), the United States (Circuit of The Americas) and Brazil (Interlagos). Phew.

Of course, that means there are double the sprint race weekends compared to 2021 and 2022, and all but the Red Bull Ring and Interlagos will be hosting their first Saturday race next year. Could be interesting.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

