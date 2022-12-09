The 2023 F1 calendar will host six sprint races. Here’s where they will be held

Formula 1 bosses really like a sprint race, it would seem. The 2023 calendar had no fewer than six of them penciled in, and we now know exactly when and where they will take place.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This minimalist Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag

36 LTO field offices are unable to provide license-related services at the moment

So, here goes. The Saturday sprint races will take place in Azerbaijan (Baku Street Circuit), Austria (Red Bull Ring), Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), Qatar (Losail Circuit), the United States (Circuit of The Americas) and Brazil (Interlagos). Phew.

Of course, that means there are double the sprint race weekends compared to 2021 and 2022, and all but the Red Bull Ring and Interlagos will be hosting their first Saturday race next year. Could be interesting.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also