FIA announces Michael Masi’s departure from the organization

The FIA has confirmed that Michael Masi has left the organisation for pastures new after the Australian was stripped of his role as Formula 1 race director before the 2022 season began.

“The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” reads a short FIA statement.

“He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula 1 Race Director and Safety Delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner. The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future.”

Of course, you already know why Masi was removed from his post earlier this year. The controversy of his decisions at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix—which effectively handed Max Verstappen the driver’s championship on a carbon-fiber platter—have been widely discussed and debated.

Originally the FIA announced that Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas would take over as race directors, with Masi offered a new role within the organisation.

