Haas is the first Formula 1 team to reveal its car for 2022

Haas is the first team to reveal its challenger for 2022, although based on the team’s zero-point haul and 10th place finish in the championship last year, this will probably be the only time they’ll beat the rest of the pack to anything.
In fairness, the team opted to effectively write off 2021 in a bid to make this year’s car as good as it can possibly be, and team boss Gunther Steiner says the VF-22 is the result of "a tremendous effort by everyone involved". Let’s hope the engineering has more going for it than the, er, rather bland white livery.
These are the rest of the dates you need to keep an eye on. Stay tuned...
Red Bull RB18 - 9 February
Aston Martin AMR22 - 10 February
McLaren MCL36 - 11 February
AlphaTauri AT03 - 14 February
Ferrari F1-75 - 17 February
Mercedes W13 - 18 February
Alpine A522 - 22 February
Alfa Romeo C42 - 27 February
Williams FW44 - TBC
This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor changes may have been made.
