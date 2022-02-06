Haas is the first Formula 1 team to reveal its car for 2022

In fairness, the team opted to effectively write off 2021 in a bid to make this year’s car as good as it can possibly be, and team boss Gunther Steiner says the VF-22 is the result of "a tremendous effort by everyone involved". Let’s hope the engineering has more going for it than the, er, rather bland white livery.

These are the rest of the dates you need to keep an eye on. Stay tuned...

Red Bull RB18 - 9 February

Aston Martin AMR22 - 10 February

McLaren MCL36 - 11 February

AlphaTauri AT03 - 14 February

Ferrari F1-75 - 17 February

Mercedes W13 - 18 February

Alpine A522 - 22 February

Alfa Romeo C42 - 27 February

Williams FW44 - TBC

This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor changes may have been made.