F1 fans will soon be able to watch races at Silverstone direct from their hotel window

Generally, when you stay at a hotel, near-constant noise is just behind disgusting bathrooms, bed bugs, and feculent pillows in reasons to never come back.

But if that noise is, say, the world’s fastest cars and bikes being wound out to their redlines by the world’s best racers at one of the world’s top-tier circuits... well, there’s entirely too much ‘world’ and ‘best’ in that sentence to not have us wondering if what could be Britain’s noisiest hotel could also end up being somewhere we’d actually want to stay.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Senator to oppose bills requiring rider club membership, banning lane-splitting

Confirmed: Hyundai Stargazer and Ioniq 5 expected to arrive in PH this year

Helpfully enough, a small, little-known hotel chain called Hilton is primed to open just such a place at Silverstone Circuit, and tells us the 75 rooms that face the Hamilton Straight can “be transformed into hospitality suites,” which would have made watching endurance races quite a bit easier... if they still ran at Silverstone.

Continue reading below ↓

Nevertheless, Silverstone is still home to F1, MotoGP, and BTCC races, as well as the Silverstone Classic and any number of smaller race series. And as roughly anything beats camping in a field with a bunch of strangers, this Hilton place is starting to sound pretty decent. Add in a rooftop bar that overlooks both the F1 and Heritage tracks... well, that’s enough reasons to want to come back.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Photos of the upcoming Hilton hotel at Silverstone

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.