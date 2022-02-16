Honda PH’s 16-year-old rider Jakob Sablaya is a young talent to keep an eye on

There are a lot of young Filipino riders with the potential to make it big someday, and one of them is Honda Philippines’ (HPI) Jakob Sablaya. The 16-year-old started off his career with HPI and is now continuing training under the guidance of the motorcycle brand.

Sablaya developed his passion for motorcycles at just six years old. He grew up heavily exposed to motorsports, constantly watching his father race at various events. “Nakikita ko po ang daddy ko na kumakarera nung bata ako at lagi po akong kasama sa lahat ng races niya. Habang tumatagal, napansin po nila na sinusuot ko ’yung boots, gloves, at helmet niya ’pag nasa karera na kami,” he recalls.

Eventually, in 2018, he got his first shot at racing when he joined the Honda Pilipinas Dream Cup (HPDC). He was discovered through the HPDC as one of the promising talents with the potential to become professional riders who can compete even at the international level. A year later, he was able to represent the Philippines at the Asia Talent Cup Selection in Malaysia.

“With Jakob’s outstanding determination, discipline, and grit, it wasn’t surprising that he won for two consecutive years,” said Honda Philippines MC Planning Department manager Hervic Villa. “While Honda ensures to provide an ideal race bike, rigid training, and supportive team, it’s the rider’s character that will truly stand the test of time. Hard work is always a crucial step in becoming an excellent racer.”

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

These days, Sablaya competes using two of Honda’s small-displacement bikes, the CBR150R and Supra GTR150 and he continues training and honing his skills with the help of HPI. “I am so thankful to be a part of the HPI Team kasi lagi sila naka-suporta sa akin physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. They help me pursue my dreams sa sports na napili ko, and they give me a lot of motivation, too.”

HPI’s press release reads: “Just like Sablaya and other young hopefuls who dream of becoming sought-after racers one day, Honda is also committed to bringing to life an experience that will take them there, one ride and journey at a time.”

