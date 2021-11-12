Valentino Rossi bids MotoGP farewell this weekend

Yep, following The Doctor’s retirement announcement back in August, it’s finally time to wave arrivederci to the bike racer of this century so far—and of the man who simply defines MotoGP, despite not winning a title in the last ten years.

Tissues at the ready, gang: this weekend is quite momentous. Valencia doesn’t just host the final round of the MotoGP 2021 season, but Valentino Rossi ’s final race at the top level of two-wheeled motorsport.

Where he finishes at Circuit Ricardo Tormo is barely relevant... if at all. Rossi’s farewell season hasn’t been chock-a-block with startling results, but we doubt any of his die-hard fans have really noticed. Nevertheless, he’s aiming for points.

“Valencia is always a special weekend and can be a difficult race in different aspects, especially as it is always the final round of the year—apart from last year when we ended in Portugal,” said Vale when previewing the weekend.

Continue reading below ↓

“However, it is somewhere that I have had some very good times. I’m hoping that we have some good weather there so that we can focus on ending the final race in the top 15 and take some more points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Although it will be my last race in MotoGP I feel normal and I think that’s okay, especially as this has been a very long season; maybe the days after the weekend will be different this year, but we will see. I hope that I will have the chance to say ‘ciao’ to my fans in a good way and to say thank you for the support.”