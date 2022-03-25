Sebastian Vettel still won’t be able to race at the Saudi Arabian GP

Sebastian Vettel still hasn’t recovered sufficiently from the bout of COVID-19 that kept him out of last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix, so Nico Hulkenberg will sub in for the second race in a row in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The team hasn’t said whether Vettel continues to display symptoms or if he simply hasn’t returned a negative test, but the four-time world champ is expected to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in a fortnight’s time.

"After familiarizing myself with the AMR22 in Bahrain last weekend, racing in Saudi Arabia will give me the opportunity to develop and further improve my understanding of the car,” said Hulkenberg. “In addition, the work I did back in the simulator earlier this week has given me some extra insight and helped me prepare for this fast and flowing track.

“Obviously, I wish Sebastian a speedy recovery, but I am really looking forward to the challenge and will be doing my best for the whole team this weekend."

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

FIA fires F1 race director Michael Masi

This laughably enormous Hummer is probably the world’s largest SUV

The season opener—in which Ferrari claimed a one-two finish after both Red Bulls retired late on—was enthralling for many reasons, but not for Aston Martin: Neither Hulkenberg nor Lance Stroll made it out of the first part of qualifying, and in the race, they finished 17th and 12th, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The result is especially disappointing for the team given that it scored a memorable victory from the back of the field at the same venue less than 18 months ago in its previous guise as Racing Point.

Can Hulkenberg get to grips with the new technical regulations and deliver an improved result this weekend? The only way is up...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.