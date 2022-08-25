The DualSense Edge is the PlayStation controller many of you have been waiting for

We won’t hold it against you if you find this news a bit frustrating. There are many of us still struggling to get our hands on the PlayStation 5, and Sony goes ahead and releases a brand-spanking-new controller for the console. Such is life.

This is called the DualSense Edge, and it’s essentially the gaming peripheral countless Sony fanboys have been clamoring for over the past two console generations: A first-party PlayStation controller that’s fully customizable.

These controllers come with all the niceties you would expect to find in a DualSense and then some. The biggest advantage here is the presence of swappable thumbtack caps and back buttons which provide more precise movement and reduce delays by offering a wider variety of inputs, respectively.

The DualSense Edge controller also features the ability to store multiple control profiles, allowing you to fine-tune its settings to fit the title you’re playing. You can remap button and input functions and adjust trigger sensitivity, for example.

Lastly, these controllers also have an advantage over standard DualSense units when it comes to longevity. This is because each DualSense Edge’s thumbstick modules are fully replaceable, meaning you can purchase a new one in case the old sticks malfunction.

In racing titles like Gran Turismo 7, some of these features can translate into better steering input and throttle control. No price has been set yet, but considering the regular DualSense controller goes for almost P4,000, don’t expect these to come cheap. Would you invest in one to improve you gaming experience?

Sony unveils the DualSense Edge PlayStation 5 controller

