Car interiors of the future will have lots of screens, according to Chrysler

37.2 inches. That’s how much infotainment screen action you’ll get in future Chrysler EVs. Just look at this new ‘Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator’—it’s been designed to show off the inside of future Chryslers, with the first EV set to arrive in 2025 before a full model range is available in 2028.

Said infotainment will apparently use Stellantis’ new STLA technologies that rely on ‘advanced AI technology’ and a virtual personal assistant that can synchronise “all aspects of the customer’s digital lifestyle.” Sounds spooky.

“The Chrysler Synthesis shown at CES 2023 represents the future of Chrysler brand design, technology and customer experience by introducing customer-centric design and intuitive, seamlessly connected technology for real life,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand.

So yes, this demonstrator concept isn’t just about tech. The design and materials should carry over into future Chryslers, too. In this two-seat layout you get a walnut floor, plastics that are either post-industrial or recycled from the ocean, and a pair of seats that are “vegetable-tanned, suspended seats wrapped with an arctic upcycled chrome-free soft trim embellished by a unique constellation-style perforation.” Crikey.

We’re told that this all builds on the reveal of the Chrysler Airflow Concept at last year’s CES, and that the Synthesis Demonstrator is ready for Level 3 autonomous driving. Probably still needs a steering wheel in there somewhere, though…

