For those who stream F1 on their phones, Gomo’s prepaid plans might be a good option

Were you in the Taguig area this past weekend? If so, then you may have chanced upon a display at the BGC Amphitheater that contained a racing rig and other activities that would warrant a gearhead’s glance.

This setup was hosted by telecommunications company Gomo, and was geared at racing fans in particular. The event featured said racing rig, a pitstop tire changing challenge, and a machine that tests your reaction time.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Manila City asserts it can continue confiscating driver’s licenses of erring motorists

Report: Cebu City to implement a ‘keep right’ policy for motorcycles

But what exactly is Gomo? Don Laudencia, the company’s marketing director, explains: “Gomo is a prepaid brand, and we really pride ourselves in being able to give the most flexible data options out in the market.

“But more than that, we want to push how ‘un-telco’ we are. More and more, we want to give IRL experiences to our subs. And you can get it super quick and easy via our app. So you just convert your gigs to various experiences and lifestyle offers. So we want to give them that freedom and flexibility—everything packaged in a very seamless manner.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the the brand’s relationship with F1? “Personally, and I think I share this with the entire team, we relate so much in terms of marrying passion and strategy. That’s how we operate in Gomo.

“More and more Filipinos are getting into [Formula 1], and I think it’s a very interesting space to own as well for us. It’s very much aligned with people that we think Gomo would resonate with.”

In line with this, Gomo recently held a raffle where customers were able to trade in their prepaid data for entries. The prize? One lucky winner and their companion will be flown out to this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

So if you’re the type to stream the races from your phone, perhaps purchasing a data plan from a brand that’s passionate about the sport is a good way to make the most of the experience.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.