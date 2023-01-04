LG to show off curved infotainment display at CES 2023

While automotive powertrains are becoming more and more advanced, so too are the gadgets housed within your car’s cabin. Once upon a time, in-car entertainment was dominated by companies specializing in audio electronics. Now, it’s the tech brands that are making waves in this space.

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, LG Display will set up a booth at the event dedicated to automotive products for the very first time. Among the products it will showcase is a curved display that follows the shape of the car’s dashboard. LG will also feature a ‘glasses-free 3D instrument panel’ and something called ‘viewing angle control technology,’ though no details have been provided about those yet. The displays are based on LG’s P-OLED (plastic OLED) and LTPS (low polycrystalline silicon) LED technologies.

The Korean brand will also show its award-winning ‘vehicle sound solutions.’ This tech uses a film-type exciter (a vibration-generating device) to produce sound either through a display panel or other interior materials.

“We will innovate the mobility experience based on differentiated technology and customer value in the automotive display business, which is a key part of future automobiles,” said Byeong-gu Kim, head of LG Display’s Auto Business Group, in a statement.

