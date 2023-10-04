Review: 2023 Honda HR-V V Turbo

If there’s one model we miss from the local Honda lineup, it’s the Jazz. Despite its size, it was incredibly spacious and had the interior flexibility almost no one could match. It also helped that it had street cred thanks to it being available in the Japanese market. It’s one of the reasons why the Jazz became the darling of the aftermarket community, so it was a sad day when it was discontinued in the region.

While the Jazz is no longer with us, we might have found an unlikely spiritual successor. It might not seem like it, but the Honda HR-V has all the ingredients that we loved in the Jazz, and then some. We even think it has some street cred among Honda fans because, you guessed it, the version we have here is similar to the one in Japan.

It’s been around for quite some time already, and thanks to the new stocks that have landed, we’re starting to see more of these small crossovers on the road. That means now is a good time to see if it’s any good in the real world. We drove the mid-spec model, the V Turbo, for a week and we’re rather smitten by it. Oh, and don’t worry, we’ll explain why we think this is a worthy, albeit indirect, successor to the much-loved Jazz.

Styling

A bit of a hot take here, but we think Honda’s designs are pretty good these days. Some say it’s too watered down and less extreme than before, but there is beauty in subtlety. It’s the case here in the all-new HR-V. While it’s not as ‘cute’ as the previous model, we say the mature look suits this baby crossover quite well. The redesigned HR-V looks sharp and snappy, and the bolder and angular lines make it look more like a crossover than hatchback on tall tires.

At first glance, it looks similar to the entry-level S CVT that we tested a few months ago. However, there are a few key differences that separate this boosted version from its less expensive counterpart. For starters, there’s a deeper front chin that gives the engine a little more breathing room, along with the honeycomb pattern on the grille. Then there’s the single-tone wheels finished in dark grey that suit it rather well. And let’s not forget that little ‘heartbeat’ easter egg by the front intake.

The rear is a good example of Honda’s more minimalist design philosophy this decade. It’s smooth, clean, and uncluttered lines make it look larger than it appears, while those taillights give it more distinction against other similarly sized (and priced) crossovers. Sure, some people would like a louder look, but the new HR-V isn’t about that. It wants to tell the world that it’s grown up from the last two ‘cute’ generations.

Interior

It’s the inside that makes us think that we’re in a reimagined Jazz. Compared to other Honda models, it’s more playful and adventurous. The cabin follows the brand’s philosophy of ‘Man Maximum, Machine Minimum’, but it’s not what one would call bland. We’re also glad that there are good ol’ physical buttons and dials, making the user experience easy and pleasurable. No silly quirks. Just simple and straightforward ergonomics.

As one would expect from a Honda, build quality is excellent. Yes, there are hard plastics in there, but they’re not offensively cheap to the touch. Honda placed the nice, soft touch materials where your hands usually go and kept the hard stuff as out of reach as possible.

Space efficiency has always been Honda’s forte, but the HR-V is a bit of a mixed bag. Legroom is excellent considering its size, and the front area feels like a larger car. However, the sloping roof shaves off precious headroom for tall passengers. Six-footers might have to slouch a bit back there, but at least they still have room for their long legs.

Cargo space isn’t half bad at 431 liters. However, some of its competitors have larger areas and it’s actually smaller than the Honda City. Then again, the City has a trunk size that beggars belief, beating out even larger sedans. Back to the HR-V, we’d rate the cargo area as average but it makes up for that by having those signature ULT seats. Assuming you’re not carrying passengers at the back, you can fold down the seats for more space, or you can flip the bottoms upward for tall items. It may not have the biggest trunk out there but, like the Jazz, its flexibility is hard to match.

Engine performance

At the time it was launched, we were excited at the fact that the HR-V was going to get a 1.5-liter i-VTEC Turbo. It's essentially a detuned version of the one found in the Civic, and it’s good for 175hp and 240Nm of torque. So, does it turn the HR-V into an SiR?

Well, no, but it’s quick for what it is. Unofficial 0 to 100kph times gave us a result of 8.8 seconds, and we did that in high heat. It’s no sports car, but it’s more than enough to give you confidence while passing. It’s faster than any other Jazz that was sold in the country, though. It’s worth pointing out that the Civic seems to have a different calibration. Despite the similar hardware, the HR-V's throttle responses are more relaxed whereas the Civic’s is a bit more eager.

Despite the performance, it didn’t come at the expense of fuel efficiency. The turbocharged HR-V can do 8.3km/L in heavy traffic (16kph average) and return 20.1km/L on the highway. In light traffic, it does 13.4km/L with minimal effort.

Ride and handling

We’re not expecting subcompact crossovers to offer a dynamic drive. However, the HR-V is a surprisingly willing partner when the roads get twisty. The steering, while light, provides enough feedback for some degree of engagement. Body motions are kept to a minimum, and it doesn’t feel uncomfortable when taking on the bends. Gone are the days of high-riding vehicles that feel sloppy on the handling front. The brakes are commendable too with no mushy sensations or an overly bitey engagement.

The ride can best be described as a touch on the firm side. Mind you, that doesn’t mean it’ll break your spine in half when driving over rough roads. It’s still supple enough for you to say it’s comfortable, with the suspension occasionally reminding you that you’re on a bad road. The only downer in the HR-V's comfort is noise isolation. Okay, it’s not enough to rupture eardrums but it could be a bit quieter inside.

Extra features

You’ll be pleased to know that Honda Sensing is standard on this variant of the HR-V. Heck, it’s standard on all versions of the HR-V so we think that’s a win for consumers. Sure, it drives the price up, but it’s safety we’re talking about here. You get niceties such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, and you have added peace of mind thanks to autonomous emergency braking. Remember, the best kind of accident is one that’s avoided.

When it comes to the infotainment front, it’s got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a must these days. There’s also a clever blower system that diffuses cold air around the cabin, so the air conditioning doesn’t have to freeze your hands off. We also like Honda’s LaneWatch system that gives you a wider view of your right-hand side. That should prevent instances of erring motorcyclists flying by the sidewalk smashing into you. That said, we’d like a higher resolution for its cameras.

Verdict

At P1,649,000, the Honda HR-V V Turbo is at the pricier end of the subcompact crossover market. One could argue that they can get a larger vehicle at that price, but the HR-V does feel upmarket enough. The inclusion of Honda Sensing is a huge bonus, and not a lot of cars in its class can match its performance.

It’s not perfect, as we mentioned, but the HR-V V Turbo is a great all-rounder. But regardless of variant, we see the HR-V being a solid choice for young families. Unless you have triplets from the get-go, the HR-V can handle family duties without much difficulty. This crossover is proof that you don’t always need a two-ton, truck-based SUV as your daily driver.

To sum up, it’s stylish, engaging enough to drive, easy on fuel, spacious enough, and incredibly flexible. Just like the old Jazz, then.

SPECS: 2023 Honda HR-V V Turbo CVT

Price: P1,649,000

Engine: 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline I4

Power: 175hp

Torque: 240Nm

Transmission: CVT

Layout: Front wheel-drive

Seating: 5

Score: 19/20

