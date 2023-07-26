5 cool things you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Strada

The premiere of the all-new Mitsubishi Strada is perhaps one of the biggest and most important debuts of the year. Not only because the Strada is a vital model in Mitsubishi’s arsenal, it’s also because it’s the first all-new pickup from the Japanese manufacturer in nine years. It’s just in time, too, given that it’s the pickup’s 45th anniversary this year.

Mitsubishi says that the redesigned Strada was developed ‘from scratch’ with loads of customer feedback helping the company along the way. But what were the features and mentions during its launch that caught our attention? Here’s five

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Underneath this Mitsuoka Himiko is actually a Mazda MX-5

Bill proposing higher road user’s taxes approved by House committee

More power

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Before the new Strada was launched, Mitsubishi promised that it would give the new generation pickup more power under the hood. In that aspect, one could say the brand really delivered. The all-new Strada uses a 4N16 engine, and it’s a twin-turbo unit with heaps more punch. Because of that, the truck now has 201hp and 470Nm of torque, 22hp and 40Nm more than the familiar 4N15 engine. That said, the 4N15 will still be offered in lower variants of the Strada.

Evo tech

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Mitsubishi has long established itself as one of the best manufacturers when it comes to off-road vehicles. But we were quite surprised that the new Strada comes with tech straight from the Lancer Evolution. This redesigned Strada comes with Active Yaw Control, and Evo fans know that’s a good thing. Basically, it gives the truck improved handing and sharper dynamics thanks to some electronic trickery. Who would’ve thought a midsize truck would offer such tech? We didn’t.

Smarter diffs

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It’s not just Active Yaw Control that makes the Strada sound like a promising drive. Mitsubishi added clever diffs to the truck. For instance, it has a torque sensing center differential, essentially giving it an active all-wheel drive system. While the old Strada had a center diff that allowed it to be used even on road, this one can send power more evenly than before. There’s also an electronic limited slip differential thrown in for good measure. Of course, a rear differential lock is standard for when the going gets really tough.

Driving modes

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There’s no doubting the off-road capabilities of Mitsubishi’s four-wheel drive systems. After all, this is the company that still holds the record for most wins at the grueling Dakar Rally. But the company has upped the ante with the inclusion of driving modes and terrain management systems. Sure, the Ford Everest brought it in the segment first, but coupled with Mitsubishi’s know-how on the dunes and trails, the all-new Strada might just be the most capable mud-plugging truck the company has made to date.

A tailgate trick

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Call us shallow, but we were pleasantly surprised about one feature about the new Strada’s tailgate. It’s not the bigger tray or the chunky sports bar in some models. Instead, it’s the damped tailgate. Okay, it’s not a new thing but it’s nice to know Mitsubishi also doesn’t like the idea of the bed’s tailgate making a racket when it’s pulled open.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With the world premiere of the all-new Strada, we’re pretty excited to get behind the wheel and try it for ourselves. We’re curious if all these changes make for a truly different driving experience on and off road. As it is, the current truck is still a solid and capable ride, given that Mitsubishi pulled out all the stops in developing this pickup, we have very high expectations for it. Plus, all these additions to the Strada makes us just as pumped for another redesigned model we can expect soon, the next-generation Montero Sport.